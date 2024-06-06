Bangladesh has learned to face natural calamities: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said Bangladesh has learned to face natural calamities.

"We have learned to adapt," she said when President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Kate Forbes called on her at her office in Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Noorelahi Mina briefed reporters after the meeting.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is a country of cyclones and floods, Hasina thanked the Red Crescent for its support during these natural calamities.

Recalling her captive life during the Liberation War and refugee life after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, she said, "I know the pain and misery of the refugees, and for that reason, we have given humanitarian assistance to them (Rohingyas)."

The premier said the government has prepared better shelter with developed facilities for the Rohingyas in Bhashanchar.

Hasina thanked the Red Crescent for its activities in Bangladesh, recognising the Red Crescent's role during the Liberation War.

Kate Forbes appreciated Hasina's leadership.

She also recalled the role and activities of Red Crescent during the Liberation War.

She mentioned that the Red Crescent Society is working with the government sincerely and getting cooperation as well as assistance from the government.

She said that they have visited Rohingya camps and assured of the continuation of their assistance in this purpose.

She mentioned that Bangladesh has become an example in tackling natural calamities.