Bangladesh gives medical aid worth Tk 10cr to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh today provided medical assistance worth Tk 10 crore to Sri Lanka as part of solidarity during the trying times.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen handed over a box of medicines to Sri Lanka's acting high commissioner to Bangladesh Ruwanthi Delpitiya at a ceremony at the foreign ministry.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Essential Drugs Company Ltd managing director and CEO and officials from the health ministry were present at the event.

Momen said every country is facing challenges of its own due to the prolonged impact of Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine war and the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"Sri Lanka or Bangladesh is not an exception. In this trying time, mutual collaboration is needed than ever before," he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the foreign minister said, Bangladesh never hesitates to extend assistance in its modest capacity to any nation in difficulty, in particular its neighbours.