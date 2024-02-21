Bangladesh, Ghana talk on contract farming

Bangladesh and Ghana today discussed various aspects of contract farming by Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in the African nation to create employment opportunities as well as ensure food security.

The discussion was made while Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud held a meeting with the visiting Ghanaian Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey at the foreign ministry.

Mahmud urged his Ghanaian counterpart to import Bangladesh-made products like pharmaceuticals and jute products.

The Ghananian foreign minister proposed exchange visits between business communities of both the countries.

The two ministers also discussed the upcoming election of commonwealth general secretary to be held in Samoa in October this year.