Bangladesh, Gambia for speedy resolution of Myanmar case at ICJ

Bangladesh and the Gambia yesterday expressed hope to witness a speedy resolution of the case filed against Myanmar on the charge of Rohingya genocide with the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The optimism was reflected at a meeting between Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasnan Mahmud and Gambian Justice Minister and Attorney General Dawda A Jallow on the sideline of the preparatory meeting of the foreign ministers ahead of the 15th summit of Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Gambia, said a foreign ministry press release.

During the meeting, Gambian minister expressed sincere thanks to the Bangladesh government for providing humanitarian shelter to forcibly displaced Rohingyas.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Bangladesh government for providing financial assistance to the Gambia for handling the Rohingya genocide case.

Hasan discussed Bangladesh government's steps to provide humanitarian shelter to Rohingyas as well as the future obstacles regarding the crisis.

He emphasised the repatriation of the Rohingyas, staying in Bangladesh, to their homeland Myanmar in order to find a sustainable solution to the crisis.

Jallow described the current scenario of the Rohingya case and expressed his confidence in proving the allegations of genocide against Myanmar.

However, he also raised the issue of insufficient funds to run the case with ICJ.

Hasan assured of providing necessary legal assistance and evidence from Bangladesh side to Gambia to continue the case.

In 2019, the Gambia filed a case against Myanmar with the ICJ alleging Rohingya genocide following a consensus of the OIC member states.