Bangladesh, EU to work jointly against disinformation: Arafat

Bangladesh and European Union today agreed to work together against disinformation recognising it as a global challenge.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whitley in a meeting with State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat discussed the ways of working jointly against disinformation at the latter's secretariat office.

"We have discussed how we can collaborate and support each other to prevent disinformation," the state minister told journalists after the meeting.

Arafat said disinformation and misinformation have become a threat to humanity. The World Economic Forum (WEF) in its last meeting has enlisted it as the top emerging problem for mankind, he noted.

About the nature of the EU support, the state minister said they would help Bangladesh by exchanging ideas and sharing draft laws in addition to providing technological support.

The state minister said the government wants to prevent the disinformation without shrinking the space of press freedom.

He said they also exchanged views regarding professional hazards and risks faced by journalists in Bangladesh and EU countries while discharging duties during war, calamities, and turmoil.

"I have talked about the scopes of further improvement of the working environment for journalists in Bangladesh as we want to ensure a healthy atmosphere in politics as well as mass media," he said.

After the meeting, EU Ambassador Charles Whitley told journalists that the problem of disinformation is being addressed around the world and the EU is also working on this issue.

"We are very happy that the ministry invited us to share our practices in this regard," the envoy said.