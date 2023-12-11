Bangladesh, Ethiopia to operate direct flights

Bangladesh and Ethiopia have signed bilateral air service agreement recently to operate direct flights between the two countries.

This was for the first time the opportunity was created to operate direct flights with any African country.

In addition to the signing of the agreement, agreements between Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain for the purpose of expanding the existing facilities related to air traffic under the existing bilateral air traffic agreement with Bangladesh has been inked.

Besides, record of discussion with Jordan, Algeria, Oman, Thailand, Canada, Uzbekistan and a record of discussion has been signed with the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom for the purpose of modernising existing bilateral aviation agreements, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh said today at a press release.

ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event 2023, the largest event related to aviation negotiations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), was held from December 3 to December 7 in Riyadh.

The agreements were signed there.

This year representatives of aeronautical authorities from 97 ICAO member countries participated in the event.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Chairman Air Vice Marshal Mafidur Rahman led a five-member delegation at the event.

A total of 13 countries discussed bilateral aviation agreements with Bangladesh at the event.

In the discussion, priority has been given to increase commercial cooperation with other domestic airlines, including Biman Bangladesh, including code sharing with foreign airlines.