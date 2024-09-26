Bangladesh committed to UN efforts for peace: foreign adviser

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to the UN's collective efforts for peace under the leadership of Nobel Peace Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, remains committed to contributing to the UN's collective endeavour for peace, including through our robust participation in UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding," he said.

The foreign adviser made the remark when addressing the UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on "Leadership for Peace: United in Respect of the UN Charter, in Search of a Secure Future" on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA in New York on Wednesday, according to a message received in Dhaka today.

Touhid called for a renewed commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter and a more effective Security Council to address both conventional and emerging global security challenges.

"Let us work together to ensure that multilateralism meets today's challenges," he said.

Touhid emphasised the need to rekindle the values enshrined in the UN Charter, stressing that respecting international norms is not a choice but an obligation.

He expressed concern over the growing disregard for the UN Charter and the erosion of the global system of collective security, calling for stronger accountability and decisive responses to violations of international law.

"The Security Council must address inequality, reinforce accountability, and ensure that breaches of international law are met with firm responses, without exception," he urged.

The foreign adviser called for urgent reforms to the Security Council to make it more representative and effective in dealing with both traditional and emerging security threats.

He highlighted the Council's failure to protect civilians and address the root causes of armed conflicts in protracted crises such as Myanmar, Gaza, and Ukraine.

Bangladesh, he said, currently hosting over 1.2 million Rohingyas who fled Myanmar due to atrocities, has seen an additional 20,000 displaced people cross its borders in recent weeks as violence escalates in Rakhine State. "Unfortunately, our capacity is simply overstretched," he added.

Touhid urged the Council to take immediate action and prioritise political solutions in Myanmar, promoting an inclusive and sustainable peace process.

"The Council can no longer remain indifferent to this issue, allowing civilians to suffer most agonizingly," he stressed.

He also called for regular briefings on Myanmar and greater involvement of regional actors in addressing the root causes of the conflict.

The foreign adviser thanked Slovenia's presidency for organising the timely debate and highlighted the importance of renewed leadership for peace, particularly in light of Bangladesh's recent transition from a period of political upheaval.

"Our people demonstrated remarkable courage and conviction to end tyrannical governance, and we are now on course for transformation," he said, linking the national experience to the global discussions on leadership for peace.

Touhid also emphasised the responsibility of elected Security Council members in building consensus on critical issues, acting as honest brokers, and ensuring the voices of smaller nations and developing countries are not lost in the complex geopolitical calculus.

The foreign adviser is companying Chief Adviser Yunus who is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the UNGA.