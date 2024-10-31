Bangladesh committed to labour reforms: CA tells US charge d’affaires

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said Bangladesh is committed to carrying out "sweeping labour reforms", a key prerequisite of the US government for investment, trade facilities, and development funding.

He made the comment when US Charge d'Affaires Helen LaFave paid a farewell call on chief adviser at his office in Tejgaon today.

During the bilateral meetings between Dhaka and Washington, labour reforms were one of the priority areas that were discussed.

US officials said reforming the labour sector would require Bangladesh to have the GSP reinstated, funding under the US International Development Finance Corporation and even investment from the US companies.

During the call on, they spoke on judicial reforms, South Asian electricity connectivity, counterterrorism, efforts to repatriate tens of billions of dollars stolen from Bangladesh during the previous regime, and reforms in civil bureaucracy.

LaFave said the US was already supporting Bangladesh with advice and other assistance to help recover the money and bring it back to Bangladesh.

She said repatriating stolen money is hard, but it was doable.

"We will definitely make it happen," the chief adviser told LaFave.

Yunus praised LaFave for her service as a top diplomat and appreciated her sincere efforts to advance Bangladesh-US ties at a crucial time.

"I am very proud to witness history," Helen LaFave said as she recounted her memories during the student-led mass uprising in July-August.

The US charge d'affaires handed over a letter from Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Prof Yunus.

During the meeting, the acting US envoy told Prof Yunus the US was expediting resettlement of the Rohingyas from the Bangladesh camp to the North American nation.

She also said a number of senior US officials would visit Bangladesh in the next few months in an effort to cement ties between the two friendly nations.