Bangladesh, Brazil look to boost trade, investment

Brazilian FM holds talks with Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh and Brazil yesterday agreed to work together for the promotion of bilateral and regional trade and investments.

During a meeting at state guesthouse Jamuna, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmudand his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira agreed that a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Bangladesh and South American Trade Bloc MERCOSUR would enhance business opportunities.

MERCOSUR is an economic and political bloc originally comprised of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia.

At the meeting, the two ministers welcomed the signing of the basic agreement on Technical Cooperation and an MoU between Bangladesh and Brazil, according to a joint statement.

Vieira arrived in Dhaka yesterday morning on a two-day visit and paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

State Minster for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu also met Vieira.

During the meeting in the afternoon, the two foreign ministers expressed their resolve to work towards the commencement of the process for negotiating a MERCOSUR-Bangladesh PTA at the earliest opportunity.

They concluded negotiations for an MoU on sports cooperation to be signed at an appropriate time.

Brazil expressed extending of support to Bangladesh that has sought tax waiver in exporting RMG, jute, leather and pharmaceutical products.

"Bangladesh buys cotton from Brazil. We proposed that Brazil provide tax waiver to our RMG products that are made of Brazilian cotton," a commerce ministry official told The Daily Star.

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh at a competitive price, but the Bangladesh side said there is already good entrepreneurs in Bangladesh in the beef production sector, he said.

This is the first visit of the Brazilian foreign minister when the trade between the two countries has increased to $2.72 billion last year from only $1.52 billion in 2021 -- in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war.

Bangladesh's major imports from Brazil include soyabean oil, soyabean, cotton and sugar, while Bangladesh's exports to Brazil are mainly readymade garments worth only some $200 million.

Vieira's visit comes following a meeting between Hasina and Lula da Silva in August last year in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

At yesterday's meeting, the two ministers agreed on the importance of increasing cooperation and exchanges in the fields of agriculture, livestock, science, technology, and innovation, education, climate change, and energy transition, and technical cooperation, among others.

The foreign ministers exchanged views on the activities of New Development Bank and its potentials for further growth.

Hasan Mahmud expressed Bangladesh's interest in joining BRICS. In response, his Brazilian counterpart reaffirmed that Bangladesh, as an emerging voice of the Global South, could offer substantial contributions to BRICS on a number of issues.

"We have identical positions on Gaza and many other global issues. We discussed the Rohingya crisis and sought Brazil's support for solving it," Hasan Mahmud told the briefing.

Vieira said the two countries will work on bilateral, regional as well as global level for global governance, trade promotion, climate change, green energy, and reducing hunger.

After the meeting with the Brazilian minister, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul told reporters that he requested Brazil to supply sacrificial animals to Bangladesh before Eid-ul-Azha.

Brazil, in particular, an exporter of meat at very low prices.

"They talked about it. We requested them in this regard. If it is cheaper. "We will look at the possibilities to import cattle or meat," said the state minister.