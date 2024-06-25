Bangladesh, Bhutan to strengthen environmental, energy ties: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said Bangladesh and Bhutan will strengthen environmental and energy Cooperation.

"Our bilateral cooperation can serve as a model for regional and global partnerships. With collaboration, we can overcome any obstacles and create a brighter, greener tomorrow for our nations and the world," he said while speaking in a bilateral meeting with Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Bhutan, Gem Tshering, at his office in Thimphu, Bhutan today.

Saber, as outgoing Chairman of the South Asia Cooperative Environment Program (SACEP), congratulated SACEP's new Chairman, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Gem Tshering of Bhutan.

He also invited Gem Tshering for the tripartite meeting of environment ministers of Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan to be held in Dhaka next July.

Minister Tshering said, "Bhutan is committed to pursuing sustainable development. This meeting marks a step forward in our joint efforts to foster environmental stewardship and energy cooperation."

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both nations to addressing pressing environmental challenges, enhancing sustainable energy practices, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Earlier, Saber had a meeting with the Minister of Industry, Commerce, Employment and Tourism of Bhutan Namgyal Dorji at his office.

Royal Civil Service Commissioner Tashi Pem also met Saber Chowdhury at at hotel in Thimphu today.