Australian FM to meet Hasina, Hasan Mahmud today

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Dhaka today on a two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and boosting cooperation on regional issues.

Penny Wong is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban at 4:00pm and will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan at 5:00pm today.

Discussions are expected to focus on trade and investment, climate change, maritime security, human trafficking, and the ongoing Rohingya crisis.

Australia is working with Bangladesh to deepen their cooperation, including on trade and investment, and find practical solutions to shared challenges such as climate change, regional maritime security and human trafficking, the Australian foreign minister said in a statement yesterday.

Australia and Bangladesh have significant people-to-people links, with over 50,000 people in Australia born in Bangladesh.

"I will also travel to Cox's Bazar, where I will see how Australia's humanitarian assistance is delivering practical support to displaced Rohingya and Bangladeshi host communities," Penny Wong said.

She further said, "As Australia enhances our engagement with the Indian Ocean region, I am pleased to undertake my first visit to Bangladesh."

Australia's humanitarian assistance is part of a global effort to address the causes of displacement, find durable solutions, and ultimately allow Rohingya to realise their goal of returning to their homeland, according to the Australian High Commission in Dhaka.

A small delegation including Deputy Secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group and Head of the Office of Southeast Asia, in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Michelle Chan will accompany the Australian foreign minister.

The visit follows a letter from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressing his commitment to working together on regional issues.

The Australian PM highlighted the importance of their partnership in promoting "peace, prosperity and security" in the Indian Ocean.

He affirmed his support for growing bilateral and regional cooperation between Australia and Bangladesh.

"We have many common interests in increasing our trade and investment, promoting human rights, cooperating on people smuggling and addressing the Rohingya issue," Albanese wrote.

The two countries are scheduled to hold the 5th Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) in Australia next month, said an official.

The 4th FOC was held in Dhaka in March last year.

Australia and Bangladesh share a growing economic partnership, with bilateral trade currently valued at around $4 billion. The visit is likely to explore opportunities to further increase trade and investment flows between the two nations.