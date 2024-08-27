Australia welcomes Yunus’ commitment to national unity

Australia welcomes Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus's reaffirmation of Bangladesh's commitment to national unity, universal human rights, and zero tolerance for discrimination on the basis of religion, ethnicity, and political belief.

Acting High Commissioner Nardia Simpson made the comment as leaders of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Nirmol Rozario and Bhikkhu Sunandapriya met her at the Australian High Commission.

The leaders discussed the hopes and concerns of religious minority groups across Bangladesh.

She said Australia is built on the foundation of diversity, multiculturalism, and tolerance. Mutual understanding between people and appreciation of diverse cultures and forms of expression are core values for Australia.

Australia remains committed to upholding universal human rights and supports the fundamental role democracy plays in protecting these rights.