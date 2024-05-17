Australia PM congratulates Hasina on reelection

Seeks greater cooperation

Congratulating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her reelection, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he looks forward to working with PM Hasina to strengthen their bilateral relationship and together contribute to regional peace, prosperity and security.

"As Indian Ocean nations, we share an interest in a region that is grounded in sovereignty, promotes the prosperity and security of our citizens, and addresses the threat of climate change," he said in a letter written to PM Hasina.

The Australian PM highlighted the importance of their partnership in promoting "peace, prosperity and security" in the Indian Ocean.

He affirmed his support for growing bilateral and regional cooperation between Australia and Bangladesh.

"We have many common interests in increasing our trade and investment, promoting human rights, cooperating on people smuggling and addressing the Rohingya issue," Albanese wrote.

He, on behalf of the government and people of Australia, congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the prime minister of Bangladesh.