Australia expresses deep concern over Mohanganj Express fire

Three coaches of Mohanganj Express were set on fire near Tejgaon Railway Station area of Dhaka on December 19. The photo was taken from Kamalapur Railway Station. Photo: Sk Enamul Haq

Australia has expressed deep concern over the fire on the Mohanganj Express, which claimed four lives.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who lost their dear ones in what appears to be a deliberate arson attack. We wish those injured a speedy recovery," said Australian High Commission in Bangladesh in a statement today.

On Tuesday, four people including a woman and her child were killed as miscreants set fire to the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express train while it was approached Tejgaon Railway Station area.

Three carriages of the train were set on fire at about 5:00am and the firefighters doused the fire around 6:45am.

Meanwhile, French embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday said, "Whoever committed the horrendous act this morning against the Dhaka-Mohanganj Express train killing 4 persons and wounding others has to be sued."

"Violence leads nowhere," the embassy said in X, formerly Twitter.