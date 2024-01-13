Attempts made to meddle in polls here

Says Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said there were external attempts to influence the outcome of Bangladesh's election.

At a regular briefing, she said Moscow made similar statements on November 22 and December 15 last year, according to a verified Facebook post of the Russian embassy in Dhaka yesterday.

Zakharova said results of the parliamentary election held on January 7 in Bangladesh were announced and the ruling Awami League secured 222 out of the 300 seats in the parliament, winning the majority of votes.

"We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the successful outcome of the election," she said.

"Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose not to participate in the election process."

She said the leadership of Bangladesh should be recognised for creating favourable conditions for the free expression of voters' will in this situation.

Local observers and over 200 international observers, including those from Russia, have confirmed the legitimacy of the election and its adherence to generally accepted standards, Zakharova added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earliercongratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her assuming office.