Attack on Durga Puja pandals in Bangladesh undesirable: New Delhi

India today said the attacks on Durga Puja pandals in Bangladesh were "undesirable".

"These incidents [attacks on Durga puja pandals] do not send the correct message for a festival of social harmony," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a media briefing in New Delhi.

Asked whether India has taken up the issue of vandalisation of Durga Puja mandaps in Bangladesh with the authorities of the country, he said "as far as minorities are concerned, India has repeatedly conveyed to Bangladesh authorities about the need for their protection."

"Our stand on the attacks on Durga Puja pandals should be seen in the context of our view on minorities protection in Bangladesh," said Jaiswal, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

To a question if Bangladesh's interim government's reported decision to call back its high commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman could complicate bilateral ties, he said, "It is an internal matter of that country to recall or transfer its diplomats."

Asked about Bangladesh interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus talking about revival of Saarc during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York recently and what was India's stand on Saarc at this point of time, the MEA spokesperson said, "We attach deep importance to regional cooperation and connectivity. That is why we have given importance to BIMSTEC."

"On Saarc, we want regional cooperation but you are well aware of the reasons why regional cooperation under this format did not make progress because of one particularly country and its particular way of doing things, which is stalling Saarc," Jaiswal said without naming Pakistan.

The holding of Saarc meetings and the summit has remained stalled since Pakistan-based terrorists' attack on an Indian military camp in Jammu and Kashmir in September, 2016.

Asked about the hearty welcome Pakistan gave to fugitive preacher Zakir Naik, Jaiswal said, "It is condemnable but not surprising that Pakistan would greet a person who is a declared fugitive in India."

He said India is pursuing the issue of Zakir Naik's extradition with the Malaysian government. The matter was taken up during the visit of the Malaysian PM to India recently, Jaiswal added.