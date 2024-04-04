Arms supply to Israel must stop: foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today hoped that those who supply weapons to Israel, used for killing innocent people, will realise their wrongdoing and stop the arms supply.

"We expect the Western world will realise and take steps against Israel. We, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, were beside Palestinians, we are with them, and we will continue to stand beside them," he told reporters, reacting to the Israeli air strike on aid workers in Gaza that also killed three British citizens.

The foreign minister said that people, including innocent children and women, are being killed in Gaza with the arms supplied by the Western countries.

"Even, aid workers are being killed. This is something beyond imagination. We expect arms supply to Israel will be stopped," Hasan said.

He said brutality and killings continue in Gaza by the Israeli forces who are not even taking the UN resolution into consideration.

Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers in Gaza reverberated around the world, as friends and relatives mourned the losses of those who were delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity, World Central Kitchen.

Among those killed were three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish citizen, an American-Canadian, and a Palestinian. Some had traveled the world, participating in aid efforts in the aftermath of wars, earthquakes, and wildfires.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recently written to president of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, and reiterated her pledge to support his endeavors in obtaining full membership of Palestine in the United Nations through advocacy in all international forums and beyond.