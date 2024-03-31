Arafat joins unveiling ceremony of Bangabandhu's autobiography in Bhutanese language

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, now on a visit to Bhutan at the invitation of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, today attended the unveiling ceremony of Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Unfinished Memories' translated into Bhutanese language Dzongkha.

Bhutanese Dechen Yangzom Wangchuck and Regional Director for World Health Organization South-East Asia Region and Bangabandhu's granddaughter Saima Wazed graced the book unveiling ceremony at Zhichenkhar in Thimphu as the guests of honour, said an official release today.

The book 'Unfinished Memories' written by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bangla has been translated into Dzongkha language under the initiative of Bangladesh Embassy in Thimphu and under the leadership of Commissioner of Bhutan's research institution Center for Bhutan Studies (CBS) and renowned Bhutanese writer Dasho Karma Ura.

Thimphu's PT Printing published the translated book.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Yonten Phuntsho, Home Affairs Minister Lyonpo Tshering and Industry, Commerce, and Employment Minister Namgyal Dorji, Kuwait Ambassador to Bhutan Adel Hussain Aljassam, Bhutanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl, head of diplomatic missions in Thimphu, secretaries, academicians, intellectuals, researchers, expatriates Bangladeshi nationals and journalists were present at the function.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Bhutan Shib Nath Roy delivered the welcome address at the function.

The Bhutanese edition of Bangabandhu's autobiography is expected to be a new tool for historic connection between Bangladesh and Bhutan. Both of the countries would be able to spread their cultural bondage through this book.

According to the Bangladesh Embassy in Thimphu, the Bhutanese edition of the book will be given to libraries, universities, colleges, researches centres across the Bhutan.