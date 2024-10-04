Anwar Ibrahim to consider issue of Bangladeshi workers

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today promised to consider the issue of 18,000 Bangladeshi workers who missed a deadline to enter Malaysia saying that they need workers, but not "modern slaves."

He made the announcement at a joint press conference with the interim government's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a hotel in the capital during his brief visit to Dhaka today.

Both the heads of state discussed exploring the possibilities of signing new agreements and MOUs on agriculture, energy, education, halal economy, semi-conductor, blue economy, science innovation, defence and youth development sectors.

"We also discussed the possibility of sending more workers and professionals from Bangladesh [to Malaysia] in multiple entry visas for them", said Prof Yunus.

Anwar, who led a 58-member delegation, arrived in Dhaka around 2:00pm. After holding one one-on-one meeting with Yunus at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, he attended bilateral talks at a hotel. He left Dhaka after holding a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban in the evening.

During the press conference, Anwar said that he would certainly consider the issue of 18000 Bangladeshi workers who missed a deadline to enter Malaysia as soon as possible in the first phase, given that all conditions for entry to that country are met.

These Bangladeshi migrant workers could not reach Malaysia before May 31, when the deadline for workers to enter the Southeast Asian country ended.

Replying to a query on dismantling syndicates that manipulate migrant workers, Anwar said they discussed the whole migration system.

"Any differences between contending companies are not my concern. Our concern is to make sure whatever is decided must be followed through. We need workers. But they cannot be treated as modern slaves regardless of their identities. It doesn't matter if they are from Bangladesh or India or Indonesia or any other country.

"I publicly said about this in the past", he added.

He said that so-called agencies should adhere to policies strictly or they would face the music.

The Malaysian PM, however, urged all not to defend criminal activities by anyone whether they are Malaysians or foreigners in Malaysia.