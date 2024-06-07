Ambassador Muhit elected as UNGA 2nd committee chair

Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, has been elected unanimously as the Chair of the Second Committee of the United Nations General Assembly for the upcoming 79th Session of the General Assembly.

Elections were held today at the UN Headquarters in New York.

"This is a recognition of Bangladesh's unique success in achieving sustainable development through innovative means under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a demonstration of the trust and confidence that Bangladesh enjoys in the international arena," said Ambassador Muhith while addressing the General Assembly after being elected.

He said Bangladesh's leadership in guiding discussions and consensus-building within the Second Committee enables the country to contribute significantly to shaping global policies and initiatives; and advancing its interests and development objectives at the global stage.

The second committee is one of the most critical bodies of the United Nations addressing economic, financial, and environmental affairs and focusing on macroeconomic policy, international trade and development, poverty eradication, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, climate change, UN operational activities, South-South Cooperation, special situations for certain countries, agricultural development, food security, and information and communications technologies for development.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Muhith joined as Bangladesh's PR to the UN in July 2022.

He is currently serving as the president of the Executive Board of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS for 2024, leading three of the United Nations' most critical agencies.

Ambassador Muhith also served as the chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission in 2022, vice-chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission in 2023, the president of the Executive Board of UN-Women and the vice-president of the Executive Board of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS.