'Almost a terrorist attack' to topple govt: PM tells Indian envoy

Terming the recent violence in the country 'almost a terrorist attack', Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the attacks were aimed at creating a situation like Sri Lanka to oust her government.

"It was not a movement at all, and at one stage it almost turned into a terrorist attack," she said while Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on her at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the meeting.

"Actually they [the anarchists] have planned to create Sri Lanka type violence and oust the government," she said referring to the movement in 2019 where people invaded security establishments including PM's residence.

Hasina expressed sorrow for the loss of lives and destruction of properties in the carnage centring the students' protest for reformation of quota system in public services.

Indian HC Verma expressed condolence for the loss of lives during the recent violence.

He welcomed the normalcy that is being restored steadily, and the gradual resumption of economic activities in Bangladesh, according to the press secretary.

Verma said Bangladesh is the closest neighbour of India. It always gives support to the Bangladesh government and its people for implementation of Dhaka's vision of a progressive and prosperous country.

The successful visit of PM Hasina to India produced substantive outcomes, consolidated the past achievements and created a blue print for the future cooperation, he added.

"And based on the two countries national development visions, Vision 2041 for Bangladesh and Vision 2047 India, both countries entered into a new era of cooperation," he said.

There will be cooperation in digital, green sectors, joint development of satellites. There will also be cooperation in blue economy, oceanography and financial technology, he added.

He said the the future-oriented bilateral ties reflect both country's people's shared aspirations for the future.

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin were present.