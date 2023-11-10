AL leader’s threat to US envoy ‘deeply’ unhelpful’

Says US state dept

An Awami League leader's threat of assaulting US Ambassador Peter Haas is "violent rhetoric" that is "deeply unhelpful", US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"Safety and security of our diplomatic personnel and diplomatic facilities are of most importance. Such kinds of violent rhetoric are deeply unhelpful," Patel told a media briefing in Washington on Wednesday.

Mujibul Haque, a union parishad chairman in Chattoram's Banshkhali, told a rally on Monday that he would beat up Ambassador Haas. Video footage of the comment went viral on Facebook.

At the State Department briefing, a journalist asked Patel for his take on Mujibul's remark.

The US expects the host government of any country to take appropriate measures to maintain US personnel and facilities' safety and security, which are obligations under the Vienna Convention and other diplomatic conventions, Patel said.

Responding to another question, Patel said, "What the US wants for the Bangladeshi people that they want for them too is free and fair elections, which are conducted in a peaceful manner.

"We are engaging and continue to engage the government, opposition candidates, civil society and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of Bangladeshi people."

Another journalist asked when Washington would impose its visa restrictions on those undermining the electoral process through violence, killing and vandalism.

Patel said he would not comment on it. However, he added, "Our engagements are robust and we hope that the elections are free and fair. We do not support any political candidate or party over another in Bangladesh."