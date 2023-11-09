AL leader’s remark on Peter Haas ‘deeply unhelpful’: US State Dept spokesperson

The remarks made by a local Awami League leader in Chattogram about US Ambassador Peter Haas last Monday are "deeply unhelfpul", said US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel yesterday.

"Safety and security of our diplomatic personnel and diplomatic facilities are of utmost importance. Such kinds of violent rhetoric are deeply unhelpful," he said at a regular briefing in Washington.

He said this when asked about the remarks of Mujibul Haque, chairman of Chambal union of Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila, and union AL convener last Monday. Mujibul allegedly threatened to beat Haas and also livestream it on Facebook.

Patel said they expect the host government of any country to take appropriate measures to maintain safety and security of US personnel and facilities in line with the country's obligations under the Vienna Convention and other diplomatic conventions.

The State Department spokesperson was also asked how confident Washington was about there being free and fair elections in Bangladesh as certain groups were fomenting violence in the country.

In response, Patel said, "What the US wants for the Bangladeshi people – what they [Bangladeshis] want for themselves too -- is free and fair elections, which are conducted in a peaceful manner.

"We are engaging and continue to engage the government, opposition candidates, civil society and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of Bangladeshi people."

Another journalist asked when Washington would apply its visa policy on those undermining the electoral process through the use of violence, killing and vandalism ahead of the polls.

Patel said he was not going to make any remarks on that. However, he said, "Our engagements are robust and we hope that the elections are free and fair. We do not support any political candidate or party over another in Bangladesh."