Aircraft purchase: Boeing submits proposal to Biman

US plane giant Boeing has submitted a proposal to Biman Bangladesh Airlines for selling its aircraft.

US Ambassador Peter Haas today said this to Civil Aviation Minister Mohammad Faruk Khan while paying a courtesy call at his office in the secretariat at the capital.

"Boeing has given a proposal for selling new aircraft to Biman Bangladesh Airlines. We want Boeing to be able to part of the purchasing process and it is done through a transparent competition," Haas told reporters emerging from the meeting.

In response, the civil aviation minister said the US definitely wants more Boeing aircraft to be added to the Biman fleet.

"However, we will consider everything, including the financial and technical aspects, and then take the decision. We will buy aircraft from either Boeing or Airbus, whichever is beneficial for Bangladesh," Faruk said.

Asked when the audit of Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) of US can be completed regarding the resumption of direct flights between Dhaka to New York, the minister said an audit team of International Civil Aviation Organization is currently working at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

The minister said Bangladesh and the US will work together as partners to develop the country's tourism and aviation industry.

80,000 migrants living in Australia

High Commissioner of Australia Nardia Simpson later a courtesy meeting with the minister.

She mentioned that 80,000 Bangladeshi expatriates are currently living in Australia.

In response, the minister said that the current relationship between Bangladesh and Australia is very good.

The high commissioner expressed interest in establishing direct air communication between the two countries.

"The issue of direct flights will be considered," the minister added.