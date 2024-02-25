Afreen meets Fakhrul, Khasru

US to work with Bangladesh on shared vision

Afreen Akhter, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, and Peter Haas, US ambassador to Bangladesh, exchange pleasantries with BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday. The US delegation, which is on a three-day visit to Dhaka, held a meeting with BNP leaders on the current political landscape in the country. Photo: Courtesy of US embassy Dhaka

The US delegation arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit yesterday and held a meeting with BNP leaders on the current political landscape in the country.

They also spoke about the opposition members who are in prison.

Afreen Akhter, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, and Peter Haas, US ambassador to Bangladesh, were present, among others, at the meeting with BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

Other members of the US delegation include Eileen Laubacher, special assistant to US President Joe Biden and also National Security Council's senior director for South Asia, and Michael Schiffer, assistant administrator for Asia at the USAID.

"Engaging in constructive dialogue is key to understanding different perspectives and finding common ground," US embassy wrote in X, formerly Twitter, with a photo.

"We welcomed a fruitful discussion with @bdbnp78 's Secretary General about the current political landscape in Bangladesh and the thousands of opposition members in prison. Looking forward to continued engagement," it said.

Meanwhile, apart from meeting the BNP leaders, Akhter also held a meeting with the labour rights activists and trade union leaders in Dhaka.

Schiffer joined USAID Mission Director in Bangladesh Reed Aeschliman and Shikho CEO Shahir Chowdhury to sign a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in building the job skills of Bangladeshi youth and unlocking employment opportunities.

Today, the delegation is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and other officials of the ministries of foreign affairs, home, law and labour.

Eileen Laubacher is likely to focus on the Myanmar crisis, its implications on Bangladesh, the Rohingya issue, defence relations and the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS).

In a statement, the US embassy yesterday said the US delegation during its visit will discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic ties, address challenges, and promote a shared vision for the advancement of mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights, addressing climate change, advancing regional resilience to transnational threats, and promoting economic reforms," the statement said.