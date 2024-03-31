ADB to increase cooperation in Bangladesh climate actions: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said as Bangladesh is badly in need of resources to combat climate change, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will increase its cooperation for taking action in this regard.

With a staggering requirement of USD 9 billion for climate action, the minister highlighted the government's allocation of USD 3.5 billion earmarked for infrastructure development, disaster management, and education.

He said the government wants Bangladeshi projects to be assisted by international development partners.

The environment minister made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with an ADB delegation, led by the bank's Vice President Fatima Yasmin, at the secretariat in Dhaka.

Edimon Ginting, country director of ADB in Bangladesh, also attended the meeting, a ministry press release said.

Acknowledging the reluctance of the private sector to invest in adaptation efforts, Saber Chowdhury stressed monetizing adaptation and prioritizing locally led initiatives.

Additionally, he underscored the need for addressing transboundary air pollution, which accounts for 30 percent of air pollution in Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh affirmed its dedication to conducting research for the betterment of the global community.