8 Canadian MPs ask Hasina to ensure free, fair polls

Eight members of the Canadian parliament have written to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressing their deep desire to see free, fair, and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.

"In light of the upcoming elections, we urge you to continue developing your democratic tradition by ensuring that the electoral process is free, fair, and peaceful, involving all political parties in a transparent manner," said the letter issued on Wednesday.

Brad Redekopp, chair of the eight-member Canada-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group, tweeted the letter yesterday.

Recognising that this election will give millions of Bangladeshis the opportunity to express their choice of political party to govern Bangladesh, they provided a few expectations.

"We expect your government to protect freedom of expression and to protect dissenting voice. We expect diligent work to ensure voting irregularities such as voter intimidation, vote rigging, and ballot box stuffing are not allowed to occur," they said.

They also expected the current government to do everything it can to prevent violence, ensure the protection of all Bangladeshis regardless of their political affiliation, and promote active participation in the election by all eligible Bangladeshi citizens.

"A robust democracy thrives on the participation of diverse political ideologies and the fair representation of citizens' choices," the letter said.

By allowing all political parties to participate freely and ensuring that the political process is conducted without bias, Bangladesh can demonstrate its commitment to democracy and its respect for the will of the people, they said.

The eight Canadian MPs said Canada and Bangladesh enjoy a strong bilateral relationship, and it is their desire that the exchange of people and goods will grow further in the future.

Other members of the Canadian parliament who signed the letter include Salma Ataullahjan, Salma Zahid, Luc Desilets, Ken Haridie, Larry Brock, Robert Kitchen, and Kevin Waugh.