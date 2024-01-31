7 new envoys present credentials to president

Newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners of seven countries presented their credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban today.

The new non-resident envoys are -- High Commissioner of Botswana Gilbert Shimane Magole, Ambassador of Cambodia Koy Kuong, Ambassador of the Czech Republic Dr Eliska Zigova, High Commissioner of Gambia Mustapha Jawara, Ambassador of Hungary Istvan Szabo, High Commissioner of Jamaica Jason K Hall, and Ambassador of Luxembourg Peggy Frantzen.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the reporters after the meeting.

The president said Bangladesh attaches importance to developing bilateral ties with all countries of the world.

Mentioning that massive development has been achieved in various sectors in the last one and a half decades, he said the current trade and investment situation of Bangladesh is very promising.

The president hoped that the new ambassadors would work with Bangladesh to explore the development potentials of their respective countries and increase mutual cooperation, including trade and investment.

During the meeting, the envoys sought the president's full cooperation in fulfilling their assignments.

The envoys also expressed their determination to work for enhancing the relations of their respective countries with Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and secretaries concerned to the president were present on the occasion.

Earlier, on their arrival at Bangabhaban in the morning, they were accorded a guard of honour by a horse-mounted team of the Presidential Guard Regiment.