6 MoUs likely to be signed during PM’s Thailand visit

She’ll fly to the southeast Asian nation April 24

Bangladesh and Thailand may sign at least six MoUs on trade, investment and cooperation in energy and tourism sectors during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the Southeast Asian country on April 24-29.

Discussing a free trade agreement between the two countries may also be a top priority, said foreign ministry officials.

"Bilateral trade is over $1.5 billion, but Bangladesh's export to Thailand is only about $80 million. So, there is a lot to do to increase our exports to Thailand and bring Thai investments here," an official told The Daily Star.

Thailand's interest in investing in deep-sea oil and gas exploration and supplying LNG to Bangladesh will be discussed during the PM's visit.

Cooperation in improving Bangladesh's tourism will also be an important area of discussion, officials said.

Hasina is visiting the country at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. She would lead a delegation of ministers, advisers, and high officials, a foreign ministry statement said.

On April 24, Thai PM Srettha Thavisin will receive Hasina and a ceremonial guard of honour will be accorded to her.

The same day, they will hold bilateral talks at the Government House, and Hasina will have a royal audience of His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan, King and Queen of the Kingdom of Thailand at the Palace.

On 25 April, she will deliver a speech at the 80th session of the Commission for UNESCAP and the Under Secretary-General of the UN Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission of Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjabana will call on her.