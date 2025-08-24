3-day int’l seminar on Rohingya begins in Cox’s Bazar

A three-day international seminar on the Rohingya crisis will be held in Cox's Bazar starting today, aimed at highlighting the cause of Rohingya rights and repatriation.

The Office of the High Representative for the Rohingya Issue and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are organising the event, titled "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaway to the High-Level Conference on the Rohingya Situation".

The seminar will serve as a preparatory event for the High-Level Conference on the Rohingya Crisis scheduled in New York on September 30, 2025, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus will attend the event as the chief guest on August 25.

Experts from home and abroad, diplomats, representatives of the Rohingyas, international organisations and academicians will participate in the dialogue to discuss their views and table propositions to address the Rohingya issues.

The dialogue is also expected to take stock of different aspects of the crisis, including funding gaps for the Rohingyas in the camps, recent developments in Rakhine, dignified repatriation of Rohingyas, and a way forward for a sustainable solution to the crisis.

It will include five thematic sessions on humanitarian assistance, confidence-building for repatriation, accountability for atrocities, and ways to achieve a sustainable, time-bound and actionable long-term solution to the crisis.

Participants are scheduled to visit the Rohingya camps on August 26.