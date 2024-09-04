2 US teams set to visit Bangladesh mid-Sept

Donald Lu to lead one of those seeking to boost bilateral ties

Two US delegations will be visiting Bangladesh in the middle of this month to discuss ways to further bilateral relationships in a changed political scenario.

This will mark the first such engagement from the US since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took office on August 8 following the ouster of the Awami League regime.

The visit is expected to reset Bangladesh's relationship with the US, which became strained towards the latter part of the AL's 15-year rule.

In December 2021, the US imposed hard sanctions on RAB over allegations of extrajudicial killings. In 2023, the US announced a visa policy for Bangladesh ahead of the general elections.

One of the delegations will be led by Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of state for the bureau of south and central Asian affairs. Lu would be calling into Dhaka from India.

Another delegation will include Brent Neiman, the deputy under-secretary for international finance at the US Department of the Treasury, and Lindsey W Ford, the deputy assistant secretary of defence for South and Southeast Asia.

Officials from the USAID will also be included in the delegation.

They are expected to arrive on September 15, Md Touhid Hossain, the foreign adviser to the interim government, told reporters at the foreign ministry yesterday.

During the visit, the US delegations are expected to call on Yunus, Hossain and Salehuddin Ahmed, the finance adviser to the interim government, among others.

"In a changed political context, the US-Bangladesh relations may be warm," a diplomatic source told the correspondent.

Bangladesh has already taken up a series of reforms including joining the UN Convention against Enforced Disappearance and forming a commission to investigate such cases.

However, the sanctions on RAB are unlikely to be withdrawn anytime soon.

Hossain also said he had no idea if withdrawing sanctions on RAB would be on the agenda of the delegates.

Meanwhile, Washington can work on supporting reforms in the law enforcement sector, including on their accountability, prosecution and training.

About withdrawing the 3C visa policy for Bangladesh, Hossain said the policy is not a barrier for the bilateral relations.

"Ordinary citizens have no problem getting US visas," he said.

According to foreign ministry officials, Dhaka is expecting to be removed from the blacklist of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) that provides equity finance.

The US provides funds under DFC to more than 100 countries, including all in South Asia except for Bangladesh.

Funding from DFC is conditional on labour rights.

"The labour condition in this country is not so bad that the US cannot fund here under DFC as the country has made significant progress towards this end," said a foreign ministry official on the condition of anonymity.

Another official said the US wants an improved investment climate and reforms in the financial management sector, especially in financial fraudulence.

"All these reforms are now underway. Hopefully, the US will come forward with more investment," he said.