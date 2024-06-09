134 Myanmar troops sent back

A total of 134 members of the Border Guard Police (BGP) and army personnel of Myanmar who crossed the border and took shelter in Bangladesh to escape the fighting between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army, were sent back to their homeland today.

In exchange, 45 Bangladeshis imprisoned in Myanmar have returned home from the neighbouring country.

Around 12:30pm, Bangladeshi ship Karnaphuli Tug-1 carrying the 134 Mynmar nationals left the BIWTA jetty in Nunyarchhara in Cox's Bazar town, sources at the official of Cox's Bazar district administration.

They would return to Myanmar by Myanmar Navy ship stationed in Myanmar waters in the Bay of Bengal, our Cox's Bazar correspondent reports quoting the officials.

Earlier around 7:10 am, they were brought to BIWTA jetty under tight security of BGB in 4 buses.

Later, around 9:50am, 45 Bangladeshis returned home from Myanmar after serving a long time in prison. The Bangladeshis were brought back by the same Bangladeshi ship from Myanmar Navy ships stationed in Myanmar waters.

Confirming the matter, Cox's Bazar Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Yamin Hossain said that the process of handover of Myanmar citizens who have taken refuge in Bangladesh and Bangladeshis imprisoned in Myanmar has been completed.

Earlier on April 25, 288 BGP and army personnel who took refuge in Bangladesh returned to Myanmar in the second phase. 173 Bangladeshis returned home from Myanmar after their imprisonment.

Earlier on February 15, Bangladesh sent back 330 Myanmar border guard BGP, army and customs officials who had taken refuge in Bangladesh.