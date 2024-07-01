11,450 Bangladeshis languishing in foreign jails: foreign minister

A total of 11,450 Bangladeshis including migrant workers are in jails in 31 countries, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told parliament today.

The foreign minister who is visiting Saudi Arabia, came up with the statistics while replying to a query from the ruling Awami League MP from reserved seats for women, Farida Yasmin.

With Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chauhdury in the chair, the question-answer session was tabled.

In a scripted answer, the foreign minister said, according to information provided by different missions abroad, the highest number of incarcerated Bangladeshis are in Saudi Arabia (5,746).

Meanwhile, Portugal, Japan and Belgium have the lowest number of jailed Bangladeshis -- two each.

He said 1,579 Bangladeshis are languishing in Indian jails, 508 in Türkiye, 420 in Oman, 415 in Qatar, 414 in Greece, 404 in the UAE, 385 in South Africa, 358 in Myanmar, 219 in Malaysia, 217 in Iraq, 191 in China, 122 in Hong Kong, 100 in Jordan, 81 in Italy, 70 in Maldives, 66 in Singapore, 49 in Indonesia, 28 in Lebanon, 19 in Spain, 16 in Brunei, nine in Libya, six each in Egypt and Korea, five in Algeria, four in Thailand, and four in Mozambique.

Replying to another query from AL MP HM Badiuzzaman, the foreign minister said, in recent times, no Bangladeshi was arrested and imprisoned for entering the Indian border by mistake.