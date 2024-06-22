10 decisions at Modi-Hasina summit

Photo taken from X

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today held extensive talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Following are the ten major decisions taken during the summit:

1. India will send a team of technical experts to Bangladesh soon for the conservation and management of Teesta water in Bangladesh.

2. A joint technical team will start work on the renewal of the 1996 Ganges Water-Sharing Treaty.

3. India to introduce e-visas for medical tourists from Bangladesh.

4. India to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur in Bangladesh for the benefit of visa applicants in the northwestern part of the country.

5. A new train service between Rajshahi and Kolkata.

6. A new bus service between Chattogram and Kolkata.

7. A goods train service between Gede-Darshana and Haldibari-Chilahati up to Dalgaon in Assam's Darrang.

8. Construction of an inland container depot (ICD) at Sirajganj in Bangladesh with India's financial assistance.

9. Commencement of export of 40MW of power from Nepal to Bangladesh through Indian grid.

10. Joint manufacturing of a small satellite, to be launched by India as part of cooperation in the space sector.