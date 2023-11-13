PM to open, lay foundation of 157 projects tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 10, 041 structures under 157 projects taken by 24 ministries and divisions.

The premier will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the projects --some of which are developed and others under development -- involving Tk 97, 471 crores virtually from Gono Bhaban at 10:00am tomorrow.

The Daily Star so far got information about the projects under six ministries.

Of the projects, 15 projects are being implemented by different agencies of the Shipping Ministry, according to a press release of the ministry.

Prime Minister will also open 15 projects including the Purbachal Expressway, which was recently renamed as Sheikh Hasina Swarani, under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

She will inaugurate four projects under the Primary and Mass Education Ministry. Under one of the four projects, the authority has constructed buildings for 2023 government primary schools across the country.

She will also inaugurate four day-care centres implemented under a project of the Women and Children Affairs Ministry.

She will also open two technical training centres in Manikganj and Narayanganj, which were built under a project of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry.

At least 1,259 buildings of different educational institutions under the Education Ministry were also set for inauguration.