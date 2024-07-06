No one will be spared if irregularities found in projects

LGRD minister warns

Tazul Islam, minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, has warned that nobody will be spared if irregularities are found in any project under his ministry.

The minister said this while addressing as chief guest of the signing ceremony of a Tk 260.89 crore project titled "Modernisation of City Street Light at Different areas under Chattogram City Corporation" at a hotel in port city this evening.

"People elected us and so they have expectations from us …we have no right to deceive them," Tazul Islam said.

The project will improve citizens' safety, reduce installation complexity in lighting, save energy consumption, prevent carbon dioxide emission and require minimum maintenance cost, he also said.

"The city corporation is implementing different projects worth a total Tk 2,500 crore for the port city's development, and I expect the projects to be completed successfully and beneficial to people," the minister further said, warning that no irregularity can take place in implementing the projects.

He also urged the public representatives including CCC councillors to prevent hill cutting in the port city and adjoining areas.

Addressing the event, CCC mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said once the project, an environmentally friendly one, is completed, no road in the city would be left without coverage of lighting.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said the Indian government allocated US $25 million as a Line of Credit for this project as a token of friendship.

Abu Hena Mohammed Zaman, secretary to Local Government Division, said the project got ECNEC's approval in 2019 but could not progress due to pandemic.

According to CCC sources, under the project worth Tk 260,89,87,000, a total 20,600 LED lights will be installed across 466.74 km roads of port city's 41 wards.

India will provide Tk 214,46,82,000 (82.20 percent) for the project under LoC-3, while the rest of the cost will be borne by the Bangladesh government.