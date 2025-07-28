Mymensingh Hi-Tech Park construction stalls mid-way

The construction of the seven-storey Mymensingh Hi-Tech Park, at a cost of Tk 153 crore, has come to a halt, with nearly 45 percent of the work still incomplete.

Both the Indian construction firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the consulting firm Voyants Solutions Pvt Ltd reportedly suspended activity at the project site after the mass uprising last year.

According to sources, the primary aim of establishing 12 hi-tech parks across Bangladesh is to foster an IT-friendly environment, attract both local and foreign investment, create employment opportunities, and develop a skilled workforce in the IT/ITES (Information Technology/Information Technology Enabled Services) sectors.

The hi-tech park, being built on seven acres of land in the Rahmatpur Kismat area of Mymensingh city, was expected to be a significant milestone in Bangladesh's ICT sector.

Although tenders were invited in 2017, construction began only in June 2022, with an initial deadline of June 2024. The project duration was later extended by a year to June 2025. Now, the Indian firm has applied for a further extension until June 2026.

Construction work remained suspended for around seven months and resumed in January this year, said Mustafizur Rahman, assistant engineer with the ICT Division, who is overseeing the project.

A recent visit to the site revealed that work was suspended after 55 percent completion. Once bustling with around 250 workers, the site now sees about 70.

Officials estimate that 250 to 300 workers are needed daily to finish the project within a year, the engineer added.

He said after August 5 last year, the Indian contractors and consultants left the site. As a result, construction came to a complete stop. The structure has since been completed, and internal works -- including water and electricity connections, boundary walls, and decoration -- are now underway.

This park is part of a broader initiative to establish 12 IT parks across the country, and the construction work of the Mymensingh park is comparatively more advanced than the other sites, the engineer claimed.

Md Ashraful Momin Khan, joint secretary of the ICT Division and director of the "Establishment of IT/Hi-Tech Parks at District Level (12 districts)" project, said the contractors and consultants who left the site after the August uprising are now willing to return.

They have appealed for another one-year extension, and talks are underway to extend the timeline, he added.