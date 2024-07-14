Bangladesh leading global efforts for poverty alleviation

Says principal secretary to PM at PKSF workshop

Bangladesh is playing a leading role in the global efforts to alleviate poverty, said Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, the principal secretary to the prime minister.

He was speaking as chief guest at the "National Workshop on PPEPP-EU Project" at Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) in Agargaon today, reads a press release.

Stating that both the poverty and the extreme poverty rates in Bangladesh have significantly decreased over the past decade and a half, he said this tremendous progress has been driven by a combined force of the government's various people-centric and time-befitting initiatives and an effective support from the development partner partners.

A primary goal of the Bangladesh government, Tofazzel continued, is to eradicate extreme poverty and long-term, sustainable initiatives are prerequisites to the achievement of this goal.

The workshop was organised under the "Pathways to Prosperity for Extremely Poor People – European Union (PPEPP-EU)" project, implemented by PKSF with funding from the EU.

Charles Whitely, the EU ambassador and head of delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, spoke at the event as the guest of honour, said the release.

He said that the EU and Bangladesh last year celebrated 50 years of friendship and the PPEPP-EU project is a reflection of this longstanding cooperation. Despite Bangladesh's significant progress on economic, infrastructural and humanitarian indices over the past five decades, the prevalence of extreme poverty remains scathingly high in certain regions like the Haor and coastal areas of the country. Thus, he added, special attention must continue to be given to these areas.

PKSF Chairman Dr M Khairul Hossain, who presided over the workshop, commented that the PPEPP-EU project was planned and designed, and is now being implemented in light of PKSF's decades-long experience in combatting extreme poverty in Bangladesh. Though the project's progress is promising, sustained efforts are needed to achieve the desired goals, he added.

In the welcome remarks, PKSF Managing Director Dr Nomita Halder described the PPEPP-EU project as an innovative initiative, stating that it addresses challenging issues such as disability and salinity, addressing which requires long-term, multidimensional approaches.