Zubaida Rahman’s jail term suspended for one year on condition

The government has suspended the jail term of Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, for one year, on the condition that she will file an appeal in the case upon surrender.

A circular issued by the Home Ministry today said the decision has been taken following Section 401 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The move follows an application from Zubaida Rahman seeking the suspension of her sentence, with approval from the Law Ministry.

In August last year, a Dhaka court sentenced Zubaida Rahman to three years in prison, and her husband Tarique Rahman to nine years, in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2007. The sentencing occurred in their absence.

The case, filed on September 26, 2007, with Kafrul Police Station, also accused Zubaida's mother, Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu. The charges involved the accumulation of Tk 4.82 crore in assets through illegal means and concealing Tk 2.16 crore in wealth statements.