Zubaida Rahman’s jail term suspended for one year

The government has suspended the jail term of Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, for one year, on the condition that she will file an appeal in the case upon surrender.

A circular issued by the home ministry yesterday said the decision has been taken following Section 401 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The move follows an application from Zubaida seeking the suspension of her sentence, with approval from the law ministry.

In August last year, a Dhaka court sentenced Zubaida to three years in prison, and her husband Tarique to nine years, in a graft case filed by the ACC in 2007.

The sentencing occurred in their absence.