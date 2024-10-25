Zakir, Helal, Mustafa remanded in murder cases

A Dhaka court today placed Zakir Hossain, former state minister for primary and mass education; Mustafa Kamal Uddin, former senior secretary to the home ministry; and Helal Uddin Ahmed, former senior secretary of the local government division, on different terms of remand in connection with three murder cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akter passed the orders, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

Zakir was placed on a three-day remand in a case filed over the death of one Shamim Howlader, 38, in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area on July 20. He was produced before the court with a five-day remand prayer today.

He was arrested in the case from the Mohammadpur area yesterday. He is not an FIR-named accused.

On October 18, Jakir Hossain, cousin of the victim, filed the case with Mohammadpur Police Station, accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 67 others.

Today, Mustafa was put on a three-day remand in a case filed over the killing of a Jubo Dal leader, Shamim Mia, in Paltan on October 28 last year.

Abbas Ali, a former member of the JCD central committee, on September 14 filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 704 people, including most AL top leaders and several police officials, and 12,000 unnamed persons over the death of Shamim.

Helal, former secretary of the election commission, was today placed on a four-day remand in a case filed over BNP activist Mokbul in Paltan on December 7, 2022.

Helal also sought justice from the court during today's hearing, claiming himself innocent.

On September 30, Mahfuzar Rahman, a BNP activist, filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 256 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and 700 unnamed persons over the killing of Mokbul.

Yesterday, Mustafa and Helal were arrested in Chattogram. They were produced before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in their respective cases today.