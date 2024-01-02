Yunus verdict: Foreigners wouldn't have questioned if they knew our law, says AG

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin yesterday said the foreigners would not have questioned the judgement on Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, if they properly knew the laws of this country.

"The trial has been done and judgement has been delivered properly following the due procedures of the law. I think that they [foreigners] have no clear idea about the law and legal system of our country. That is why, they made statements on the basis of information provided from inside our country," he said while talking to reporters at his office on the Supreme Court premises.

Replying to a question about finishing trial proceedings against Dr Yunus hurriedly, he said the labour court is a different court which holds the trial of any case quickly.

"He [Yunus] was served notice as he did not protect the rights of the workers. As he did not comply with the demands mentioned in the notice, a case has been filed against him. Later on, he challenged the trial proceedings of the case against him at the High Court and Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. After the apex court, rejected his petitions, the labour court concerned has conducted the trial proceedings of the case against him based on the evidence and documents," the attorney general said.

He said the political party that opposes whatever the government or state does is perhaps sending the information with colours to abroad.

On January 1, the Labour Court-3 of Dhaka sentenced Prof Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom to six months in jail in a case filed by the government over labour law violations.

Dr Yunus is the chairman of Grameen Telecom, while the three others are its directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum and M Shahjahan.

The same court granted bail to them for a month in the case following separate bail pleas.