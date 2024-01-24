Yunus not being given docs needed to appeal: lawyer

Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus's defence lawyer yesterday said despite repeated requests, the labour court, which convicted and sentenced his client to jail, has not provided the documents required for Prof Yunus to appeal.

Speaking to journalists on the Supreme Court premises, lawyer Abdullah-Al-Mamun said not providing the documents was a form of harassment of his client and that Yunus was being deprived of his fundamental rights.

"We have asked the Third Labour Court of Dhaka for the certified copy of the judgement and order and other relevant papers containing the statements of witnesses and cross-examinations and arguments on which the court has delivered the verdict against Prof Muhammad Yunus and three others on January 1.

"The papers are very much needed for filing an appeal with the Labour Appellate Tribunal against the Third Labour Court verdict. Our lawyers requested the court officials every day for the required documents. But they are not giving those documents saying that either the judge or the registrar or the serestadar [administrative official] of the court is absent," he said.

The lawyer said under section 217 of the labour law, Prof Yunus is supposed to get 60 days to file an appeal.

Besides, the labour court is supposed to grant the sentenced bail for 60 days under section 426(2)(ka) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), but it has granted them bail for only 30 days, he said, adding that the court has given the certified copy of the judgement 11 days after the pronouncement of the verdict.

Giving Prof Yunus and three others 30 days to file the appeal is a breach of the law, he said, adding that the Nobel laureate and the others have been deprived of their fundamental rights.

Abdullah-Al-Mamun said everyone is equal in the eyes of the law and has a right to get the protection of the law under the constitution of the country.

Replying to a query, the lawyer said they would have to appeal by February 1 in compliance with the Third Labour Court's verdict, even though they were in a very difficult situation as they did not get the relevant papers from the trial court concerned.

Mamun said the whole world and human rights organisations are watching closely what is happening with Prof Yunus.

Meanwhile, state counsel Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star that there was no need for any papers other than the certified copy of the verdict for filing an appeal.

All the relevant papers have been given to the defence lawyer during the trial proceedings of the case, he added.

On January 1, the Third Labour Court sentenced Prof Yunus and three top officials of Grameen Telecom to six months in jail in a case filed by the government over labour law violations.

Prof Yunus is the chairman of Grameen Telecom, while the three are its directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum, and M Shahjahan.

The four were also fined Tk 30,000 each, in default of which they would have to serve 25 more days in prison.

Soon after the verdict, the same court granted bail to all four for a month.

Meanwhile, 12 US Senators wrote to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday urging her to end what they said the persistent harassment of Prof Yunus.