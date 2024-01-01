Yunus case verdict today

The verdict of a labour law violation case filed against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three top officials of Grameen Telecom is set to be delivered today.

Sheikh Merina Sultana, chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, on December 24 set the date after hearing closing arguments from the defence and prosecution.

Prof Yunus is the chairman of Grameen Telecom, while its top officials are Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum and Mohammad Shahjahan.

On June 6, the court framed charges against them. It also recorded statements of four prosecution witnesses.

On September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector (general) SM Arifuzzaman of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department filed the case with the Third Labour Court of Dhaka.

According to the case documents, IFED officials on August 16, 2021, inspected the office of Grameen Telecom in the capital's Mirpur and found several violations of labour laws.