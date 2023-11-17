Yunus Case: Prosecution completes arguments

The prosecution yesterday completed their arguments in a labour law violation case filed against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three top officials of Grameen Telecom.

Sheikh Merina Sultana, chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, then set November 20 for hearing arguments from the defence, Khaja Tanvir Ahmed, a defence lawyer, told The Daily Star.

Prof Yunus, also chairman of Grameen Telecom, and its top officials -- Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum and Mohammad Shahjahan -- appeared before the court yesterday.

Earlier, the court recorded statements of four prosecution witnesses in the case.

On June 6, it framed charges against the accused, including Prof Yunus.

On September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector (general) SM Arifuzzaman of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department filed the case with the Third Labour Court of Dhaka.

According to the case documents, officials of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department on August 16, 2021, inspected the office of Grameen Telecom in the capital's Mirpur and found several violations of labour laws.