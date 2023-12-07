Yunus Case: Defence continue arguments

The defence yesterday submitted their arguments for the fourth consecutive day in a labour law violation case filed against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three top officials of Grameen Telecom.

Sheikh Merina Sultana, chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, set December 14 for the next hearing as the defence lawyers could not complete their arguments, said Khaja Tanvir Ahmed, a lawyer for Yunus.

Prof Yunus, also chairman of Grameen Telecom, and its top officials -- Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum and Mohammad Shahjahan -- appeared before the court yesterday.

On June 6, it framed charges against them. It also recorded statements of four prosecution witnesses in the case.

On September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector (general) SM Arifuzzaman of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department filed the case with the court.