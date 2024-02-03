Youth’s body recovered in Kushtia; 5 including ex-BCL leader held

Police recovered the dismembered body of a youth, who went missing Wednesday morning, from a char on the Padma river in Kushtia's Sadar early today.

Five people, including a former Chhatra League leader, the alleged mastermind behind the killing, were arrested in separated drives from Kushtia yesterday, said Palash Kanti Nath, additional superintendent (crime and operations) of police of Kushtia.

The deceased is Milon Hossain, 24, of Purbo Bahirmadi village under Daulatpur upazila. He used to live with his family in Kushtia town.

Police said one of the arrestees phoned the victim to come out of his house on Wednesday morning.

Later, he was kept confined to a house for ransom and later killed at night after the perpetrators failed to extort the ransom, he said.

On Thursday morning, the victim's wife Mumo Khatun filed a general diary with Sadar Police Station.

The accused cut the body into nine pieces and buried the parts in six places in the char near Kantinagar Boaldah area under Hatash union, the ASP said.

During the investigation, police arrested one of the perpetrators and upon interrogation found that SK Sajeeb, expelled vice president of Kushtia district BCL, led the killing, the police officer said.

On Friday afternoon, four accused including mastermind Sajeeb were arrested and they confessed to their involvement in the killing, he said.

Earlier, Sajeeb was expelled from the BCL's district committee for vandalising Kushtia 250-bed General Hospital and harassing interns. Later, he was arrested in a vandalism case.

He walked out of jail a few days back and is an accused in several cases including extortion, the ASP said.