Sat Feb 17, 2024 07:30 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 07:34 PM

Youth's body recovered from Ctg canal

Sat Feb 17, 2024 07:30 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 07:34 PM
Police recovered the body of a 23-year-old from Chaktai canal of Bakalia area of Chattogram city this morning.

Identify of the deceased could not be known immediately, said Aftab Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bakalia Police Station.

OC Aftab said locals spotted a floating body in Chaktai canal's sluice gate area and informed police, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

Later, the law enforcers with the help of firefighters recovered and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

Police did not find any cell phone or wallet in his pocket to identify him, he said. A case was filed.

