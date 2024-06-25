Youth's body recovered from Chattogram river

Locals and police recovered the body of a youth, missing since Sunday night, from the Feni river in Chattogram's Mirsarai this morning

The deceased is Jahedul Islam, 18, son of Faruk Islam, of North Alinagar village of Karerhat union of the upazila, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting police.

Jahedul went missing since 10:00pm on Sunday, said Abdullah Al Harun, officer-in-charge of Jorarganj Police Station, adding that the family members started a search to find him.

Suspecting that he had drowned, they informed fire service, he said, adding that divers from Fire Service and Civil Defence started searching for him in the river since 3:00pm on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, locals found his body and called 999, said the OC.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body.

The body was sent to Chittagong Medical College morgue for autopsy.