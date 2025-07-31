Youth sued over rape of 4-year-old girl

A case has been filed against a youth over the rape of a four-year-old girl in Sreenagar upazila of Munshiganj.

The victim's mother filed the case against Al Amin Khan, 18, with Sreenagar Police Station yesterday, said Md Nazmul Huda Khan, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Quoting the family, OC Nazmul said the victim's mother worked as a house help in the upazila.

According to the case statement, she had brought her daughter along to her workplace on Sunday.

Around 11:00am, Al Amin, who lived nearby, allegedly took the girl to an isolated place and raped her. He then fled the scene, it added.

Following the complaint, police launched an operation on Tuesday night to arrest the accused, but he has been in hiding since the incident, said the OC.